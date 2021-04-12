$385.86 Million in Sales Expected for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) to report $385.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $371.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $396.70 million. Quaker Chemical reported sales of $378.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $385.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Quaker Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.00.

Shares of KWR opened at $244.47 on Monday. Quaker Chemical has a 12 month low of $119.18 and a 12 month high of $301.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $257.18 and its 200-day moving average is $243.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 679.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other Quaker Chemical news, CFO Mary Dean Hall sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.70, for a total transaction of $651,633.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $410,170.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,264.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KWR. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the third quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2,160.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

