$4.11 Billion in Sales Expected for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) will report sales of $4.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.09 billion and the highest is $4.14 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group posted sales of $4.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full-year sales of $17.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.78 billion to $18.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $19.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.90 billion to $21.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.78.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,071. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $671,132,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,506,000 after buying an additional 3,076,159 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,932,371,000 after buying an additional 2,230,186 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,388,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,860,000 after buying an additional 873,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,987,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,102,000 after buying an additional 838,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC opened at $180.21 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $89.13 and a 52 week high of $184.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.38 and a 200-day moving average of $145.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

