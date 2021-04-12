$4.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) will post $4.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.38 billion. Genuine Parts posted sales of $4.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full-year sales of $17.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.33 billion to $17.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $18.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.96 billion to $18.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $528,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,887,000 after buying an additional 7,282 shares during the period. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $116.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.14. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of -87.23 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $67.12 and a fifty-two week high of $118.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 57.29%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

