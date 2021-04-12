$4.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to post sales of $4.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.29 billion and the highest is $4.94 billion. Occidental Petroleum posted sales of $6.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year sales of $19.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.20 billion to $20.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $19.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.44 billion to $20.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.19). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS.

OXY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Societe Generale began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.30 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

NYSE OXY opened at $24.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.10. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $32.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

