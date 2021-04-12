$4.91 Billion in Sales Expected for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to post sales of $4.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.89 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.95 billion. SYNNEX posted sales of $5.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year sales of $20.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.08 billion to $20.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $20.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.37 billion to $21.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. SYNNEX’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNX shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cross Research lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.11.

NYSE:SNX opened at $119.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.71. SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $121.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.85%.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.04, for a total value of $1,190,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $241,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,368 shares of company stock worth $2,808,615. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

