43844 (AEZ.TO) (TSE:AEZ) Director Carolyn Egbert Buys 30,000 Shares

43844 (AEZ.TO) (TSE:AEZ) (NASDAQ:AEZS) Director Carolyn Egbert acquired 30,000 shares of 43844 (AEZ.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,164.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$43,798.71.

43844 has a 12 month low of C$1.10 and a 12 month high of C$4.04.

43844 (AEZ.TO) (TSE:AEZ) (NASDAQ:AEZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.08 million during the quarter.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc is a specialty biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing and commercializing treatments in oncology, endocrinology and women’s health. The Company operates through the biopharmaceutical segment. The Company is engaged in drug development activities and in the promotion of products for others.

