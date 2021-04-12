45,000 Shares in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tenable by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Tenable by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TENB opened at $37.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.24. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.39 and a beta of 1.81. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.59 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price target on Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Tenable has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.73.

In related news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $713,550.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,243,705.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total transaction of $2,414,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,100,924.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 403,648 shares of company stock valued at $19,201,290 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

