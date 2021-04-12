$495.62 Million in Sales Expected for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) will post sales of $495.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Belden’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $494.24 million to $497.00 million. Belden reported sales of $463.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Belden will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. Belden had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Belden presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.94.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $45.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.79. Belden has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $54.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Belden’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 14.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Belden by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Belden by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 13.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Belden by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

