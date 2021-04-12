495,045 Shares in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 495,045 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $86,336,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.75% of Five9 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Five9 by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,617,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $630,831,000 after acquiring an additional 149,103 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Five9 by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,050,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,267,000 after acquiring an additional 64,227 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 647,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,857,000 after acquiring an additional 95,578 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 568,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,102,000 after acquiring an additional 65,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Five9 by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 526,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,813,000 after acquiring an additional 12,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 stock opened at $172.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of -325.90 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $77.88 and a one year high of $201.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.27 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total transaction of $2,273,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,244,199.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $3,922,026.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,826,228.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,981 shares of company stock worth $15,673,969 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

FIVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Five9 from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Five9 from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.06.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.