4NEW 24 Hour Volume Hits $5,181.00 (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. In the last week, 4NEW has traded down 50.1% against the US dollar. One 4NEW coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. 4NEW has a total market cap of $47,508.98 and approximately $5,181.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 4NEW alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00054911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00020046 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.14 or 0.00689060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.87 or 0.00089419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00036191 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00044032 BTC.

4NEW Profile

KWATT is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

4NEW Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 4NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 4NEW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.