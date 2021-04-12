$5.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) will announce sales of $5.08 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $5.28 billion. Schlumberger posted sales of $7.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full year sales of $21.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.24 billion to $22.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $24.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.48 billion to $25.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Schlumberger.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.68.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $26.76 on Monday. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average of $22.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,009,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,117,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,435 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 30,846,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $673,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918,699 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,800,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $410,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,292 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,132,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $308,509,000 after purchasing an additional 814,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $239,588,000. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schlumberger (SLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.