$5.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) will announce sales of $5.56 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Visa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.73 billion. Visa reported sales of $5.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year sales of $23.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.65 billion to $23.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $27.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.97 billion to $28.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.04.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Visa by 6.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,632 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 221.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 82,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,537,000 after purchasing an additional 150,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $222.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa has a one year low of $159.15 and a one year high of $228.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

