$50,000.00 in Sales Expected for Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) will announce sales of $50,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Otonomy’s earnings. Otonomy reported sales of $160,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full year sales of $240,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $280,000.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.15 million, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $10.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 14,379.87% and a negative return on equity of 108.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OTIC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Otonomy from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Otonomy from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otonomy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

In other news, Director Jay Lichter sold 173,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $496,782.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,074,098 shares of company stock worth $3,056,574 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its stake in Otonomy by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 46,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 16,425 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Otonomy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 171,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Otonomy during the 4th quarter worth $398,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Otonomy during the 4th quarter worth $1,294,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Otonomy during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy stock opened at $2.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $107.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.31. Otonomy has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.28.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

