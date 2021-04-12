$502.07 Million in Sales Expected for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) will post sales of $502.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $500.00 million to $504.31 million. Check Point Software Technologies reported sales of $486.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $563.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHKP. Mizuho raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lowered Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Pritchard Capital raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.85.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $115.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $139.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.24.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

