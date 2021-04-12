$51.11 Million in Sales Expected for Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) to report $51.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Materialise’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.05 million and the highest is $51.16 million. Materialise reported sales of $51.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materialise will report full year sales of $229.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $228.96 million to $229.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $266.05 million, with estimates ranging from $261.68 million to $270.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.07 million. Materialise had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%.

MTLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTLS. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Materialise during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Materialise during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Materialise during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Materialise during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Materialise by 715.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Materialise stock opened at $34.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -433.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.06. Materialise has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $87.40.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

