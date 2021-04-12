531,268 Shares in Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV) Acquired by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 531,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,206,000. Motive Capital accounts for about 1.9% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 1.03% of Motive Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of MOTV stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $10.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,126. Motive Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.87.

Get Motive Capital alerts:

About Motive Capital

Motive Capital Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as MCF2 Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Motive Capital Corp in November 2020.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Motive Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motive Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.