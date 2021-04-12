531,268 Shares in Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV) Acquired by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 531,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,206,000. Motive Capital accounts for about 1.9% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 1.03% of Motive Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Shares of MOTV stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $10.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,126. Motive Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.87.
About Motive Capital
Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for Motive Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motive Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.