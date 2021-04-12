540,903 Shares in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Purchased by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 540,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,819,000. Peloton Interactive makes up approximately 5.0% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Peloton Interactive as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,457,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 537.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 191,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,054,000 after acquiring an additional 161,881 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 168,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,766,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PTON. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. MKM Partners raised Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.39.

PTON traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.01. The company had a trading volume of 168,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,763,741. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.21. The company has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,694.29 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $2,230,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,655,898.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.34, for a total transaction of $16,034,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,722,923.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 384,724 shares of company stock valued at $51,389,928 in the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.