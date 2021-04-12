$542.90 Million in Sales Expected for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) will announce $542.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $551.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $525.80 million. Nordson posted sales of $529.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full-year sales of $2.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.26. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $526.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NDSN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.67.

In related news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $1,882,517.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total transaction of $849,233.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,294.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,779 shares of company stock worth $4,021,255 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,173,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,039,645,000 after buying an additional 62,196 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 926,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,162,000 after buying an additional 32,521 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Nordson by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 867,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,360,000 after buying an additional 59,164 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Nordson by 378.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 671,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,048,000 after acquiring an additional 531,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 669,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,749,000 after acquiring an additional 127,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $203.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.34 and its 200 day moving average is $197.50. Nordson has a 52 week low of $135.04 and a 52 week high of $216.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

