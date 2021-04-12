$55.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) will post sales of $55.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.05 billion and the highest is $63.74 billion. Exxon Mobil posted sales of $56.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full-year sales of $228.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $214.66 billion to $256.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $242.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $214.01 billion to $265.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Shares of XOM opened at $55.87 on Monday. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.22 and its 200-day moving average is $44.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $691,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 25,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

