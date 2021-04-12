6,401,624 Shares in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,401,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,685,000. Norges Bank owned 1.15% of First Horizon at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,291,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,565,000 after acquiring an additional 686,990 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,441,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,950,000 after acquiring an additional 852,699 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,236,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,122 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,058,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,550,000 after acquiring an additional 160,928 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,667,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 13,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $208,435.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,422,524 shares in the company, valued at $21,579,689.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $346,832.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,040 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,735. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $17.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.55. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average of $13.63.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.45 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FHN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Horizon from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.45.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

