6,500 Shares in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Bought by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RMD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $229,587,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 235.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 501,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,514,000 after purchasing an additional 351,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,521,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,874,136,000 after purchasing an additional 240,047 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 780,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,002,000 after purchasing an additional 220,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. raised its holdings in ResMed by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 361,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,900,000 after purchasing an additional 172,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.71.

RMD stock traded up $2.02 on Monday, hitting $201.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,539. The stock has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.16 and a 1 year high of $224.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

In other news, Director Ronald R. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total value of $800,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,427.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $462,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,023,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,346,687. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

