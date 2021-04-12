$667.61 Million in Sales Expected for Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) to report $667.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Endo International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $678.41 million and the lowest is $654.20 million. Endo International reported sales of $820.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full year sales of $2.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $760.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.83 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 85.80% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Endo International from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Endo International in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Endo International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Endo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.64.

Shares of ENDP stock opened at $6.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.48. Endo International has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $149,558.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Endo International by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Endo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Endo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Endo International by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Endo International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endo International

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

