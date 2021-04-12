$7.29 Billion in Sales Expected for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) to report $7.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.57 billion and the lowest is $7.05 billion. ViacomCBS reported sales of $6.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full year sales of $27.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.04 billion to $28.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $28.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.42 billion to $29.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VIAC. Macquarie lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Gabelli raised ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.46.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $41.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.12 and its 200-day moving average is $45.10. ViacomCBS has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $101.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAC. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 31,002 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 376,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 7,811.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 541,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,192,000 after purchasing an additional 535,081 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 17,911 shares during the period. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its position in ViacomCBS by 218.7% during the 1st quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

