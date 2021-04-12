$776.96 Million in Sales Expected for Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) to report $776.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $773.60 million and the highest is $781.10 million. Regal Beloit reported sales of $734.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full year sales of $3.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $4.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Regal Beloit.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $780.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.19 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RBC. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Regal Beloit from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Regal Beloit by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBC stock opened at $143.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.61 and a 200-day moving average of $123.19. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Regal Beloit has a 52 week low of $61.46 and a 52 week high of $159.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regal Beloit (RBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.