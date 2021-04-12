$781.26 Million in Sales Expected for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will post sales of $781.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $714.42 million to $826.00 million. Alaska Air Group reported sales of $1.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full-year sales of $5.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.50 billion to $8.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $72.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $74.25.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 23,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $1,560,915.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,104,643.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 3,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $201,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,483.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,908. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2,155.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,659,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,602 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,163,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,579 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,213,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,247,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,866,000 after purchasing an additional 973,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,371,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,298,000 after purchasing an additional 664,355 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

