$795.66 Million in Sales Expected for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will announce sales of $795.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $790.00 million and the highest is $804.00 million. Citrix Systems reported sales of $860.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full year sales of $3.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $4.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.54.

CTXS opened at $142.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Citrix Systems has a 52-week low of $111.26 and a 52-week high of $173.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.95 and its 200-day moving average is $131.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

In related news, EVP Hector Lima sold 1,340 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total transaction of $185,657.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,715.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 12,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $1,822,944.50. Insiders sold a total of 70,861 shares of company stock valued at $9,874,366 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Citrix Systems by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 280 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 791 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 15,136 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

