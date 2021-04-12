$8.14 Million in Sales Expected for Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) will post sales of $8.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cellectis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.00 million. Cellectis posted sales of $51.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 84.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full year sales of $77.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $160.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $76.70 million, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $168.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 110.52%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CLLS shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cellectis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLLS. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Cellectis by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,200,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,482,000 after purchasing an additional 500,367 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cellectis by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 773,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,939,000 after purchasing an additional 113,700 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cellectis by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 773,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,939,000 after purchasing an additional 101,167 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the fourth quarter worth $2,349,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the fourth quarter worth $1,902,000. 33.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLLS opened at $19.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.11. Cellectis has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The company has a market cap of $852.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 2.59.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

