$8.37 Billion in Sales Expected for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) will post sales of $8.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for The TJX Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.06 billion. The TJX Companies reported sales of $4.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 89.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies will report full year sales of $42.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $41.01 billion to $44.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $45.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.88 billion to $47.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The TJX Companies.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

TJX opened at $69.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.48. The TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.75 billion, a PE ratio of 115.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,232,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,128,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $145,401,000 after acquiring an additional 188,388 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 184,138 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,646 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

