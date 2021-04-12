$81.11 Million in Sales Expected for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) will announce $81.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.45 million and the lowest is $78.89 million. Chuy’s posted sales of $94.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year sales of $373.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $364.00 million to $382.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $430.70 million, with estimates ranging from $423.45 million to $441.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHUY. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Chuy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

In other Chuy’s news, Director Saed Mohseni sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $312,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,012.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $420,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,648.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,170,936 over the last 90 days. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHUY. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 15,130 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 16,080 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CHUY opened at $45.56 on Monday. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $47.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.31 million, a P/E ratio of -103.54 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.95.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

