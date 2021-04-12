91,900 Shares in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 91,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.22% of Stride as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Stride by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Stride by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 12,884 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Stride by 820.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after buying an additional 301,701 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Stride during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,453,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Stride in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stride alerts:

LRN opened at $32.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.70. Stride, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Stride had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $376.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Stride in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

In other news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 24,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $796,160.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,092,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shaun Mcalmont sold 19,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $508,660.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,974 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,837 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.