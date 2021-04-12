$989.31 Million in Sales Expected for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to post $989.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $923.70 million and the highest is $1.02 billion. Tempur Sealy International reported sales of $822.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full-year sales of $4.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.37 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $38.93 on Monday. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $40.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 28.00%.

In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $1,475,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 943,166 shares in the company, valued at $27,823,397. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $3,617,801.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,992 shares of company stock valued at $6,767,802. 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 395.2% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 61,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 49,446 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,793 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,111 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 299.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 250,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 187,537 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 347,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 259,597 shares in the last quarter. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

