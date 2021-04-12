A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

A. O. Smith has raised its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years.

AOS traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.41. 822,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,594. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $70.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AOS. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.25.

In related news, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,861,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $447,642.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,179 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

