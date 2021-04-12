AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report issued on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Agarwal anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

OTCMKTS VLVLY opened at $24.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average is $23.75. AB Volvo has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $28.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.473 per share. This is an increase from AB Volvo (publ)’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 5.79%. AB Volvo (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 78.61%.

About AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

