ABB (NYSE:ABB) Given “Underweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

ABB (NYSE:ABB)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of ABB stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $31.77. The company had a trading volume of 44,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,155. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.44 and its 200 day moving average is $28.26. ABB has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $32.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ABB will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ABB during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in ABB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in ABB by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

