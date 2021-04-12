ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 24 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been assigned a CHF 24 price target by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 23.50 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 23 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 24 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays set a CHF 26 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 20 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 25.88.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a 1 year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.