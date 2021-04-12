AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Decreased by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,362 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 2.1% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $18,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in AbbVie by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 225,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,206,000 after buying an additional 29,528 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 9,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 263,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,242,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.65.

ABBV traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $108.07. 126,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,389,215. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.66 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The company has a market cap of $190.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.13.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

