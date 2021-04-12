Abyss Market Cap Achieves $18.51 Million (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 12th. Over the last week, Abyss has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. Abyss has a total market cap of $18.51 million and approximately $796,284.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss coin can now be purchased for $0.0809 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Abyss alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00054756 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00020226 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.08 or 0.00677089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.76 or 0.00087762 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00036026 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00042932 BTC.

Abyss Profile

Abyss (ABYSS) is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.