Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Stake Raised by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,587 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.63% of Accel Entertainment worth $5,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACEL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,710,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,472,000 after buying an additional 790,622 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 662,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after buying an additional 267,080 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 27.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 717,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,685,000 after buying an additional 153,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 140.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 118,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 69,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.58.

In related news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 14,077 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $155,269.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,212,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,460,632.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $278,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,226,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,996,266.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,046 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,626. 19.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACEL opened at $11.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.91 and a beta of 1.27. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.