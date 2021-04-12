Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stake Boosted by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $19,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $70,387.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,164.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,482 shares of company stock valued at $10,186,569. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $287.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,198. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $165.71 and a fifty-two week high of $287.82. The company has a market capitalization of $182.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $264.47 and a 200-day moving average of $249.03.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.96.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.