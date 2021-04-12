AceD 24 Hour Volume Reaches $32,212.00 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One AceD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. AceD has a total market cap of $653,001.58 and $32,212.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AceD has traded down 37.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000035 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About AceD

AceD (CRYPTO:ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,487,000 coins. AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AceD

