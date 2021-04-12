Achain Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.33 Million (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. During the last week, Achain has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One Achain coin can now be bought for $0.0263 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. Achain has a total market cap of $25.94 million and $5.33 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00054239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00019991 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00046028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $394.67 or 0.00657761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.85 or 0.00086417 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00035422 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 987,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Achain is www.achain.com . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

