ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 30,797 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 342,531 shares.The stock last traded at $81.45 and had previously closed at $87.86.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet cut ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 122.39 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.97.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $45.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.90 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 16.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other ACM Research news, Director Tracy Liu sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $936,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,862.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,428 shares of company stock valued at $10,298,261. Company insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,793,000 after purchasing an additional 172,318 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 214,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,394,000 after purchasing an additional 97,238 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 4th quarter worth $14,688,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 687.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 85,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 74,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ACM Research by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 66,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,372,000 after buying an additional 14,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

