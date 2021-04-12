Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Short Interest Update

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 860.0% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:ACFN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.65. 16,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,390. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.43. Acorn Energy has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.70. The company has a market cap of $25.87 million, a PE ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 1.37.
Acorn Energy Company Profile
