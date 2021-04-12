Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Short Interest Update

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 860.0% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:ACFN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.65. 16,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,390. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.43. Acorn Energy has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.70. The company has a market cap of $25.87 million, a PE ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Acorn Energy alerts:

Acorn Energy Company Profile

Acorn Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, compressors, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Acorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.