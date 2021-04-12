Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Acquires 562 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,494 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total transaction of $1,047,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,128,739.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.57, for a total value of $3,101,826.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,697,774.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,653 shares of company stock worth $56,707,249 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $24.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $701.23. The company had a trading volume of 880,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,550,855. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $672.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $624.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.11 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $673.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,383.13, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.74.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

