Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Buys 8,766 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,766 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $4,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Motco bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.34. 78,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,079,193. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.40. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $31.88 and a 52 week high of $48.39.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

