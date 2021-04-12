Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Buys 89,049 Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,049 shares during the period. Arcos Dorados accounts for approximately 0.7% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV owned 0.19% of Arcos Dorados worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 425,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 9,518 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 331.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 487,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 374,831 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 467,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 184,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 691,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. 38.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcos Dorados stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.03. The stock had a trading volume of 11,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,843. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $5.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average of $4.89.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 55.12%. The company had revenue of $607.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.79 million. Equities research analysts predict that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bradesco Corretora restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Arcos Dorados presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

