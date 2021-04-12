Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,401 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $26,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,105,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total value of $948,064.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,573,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,330 shares of company stock valued at $16,256,366. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Nord/LB cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.03.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $228.87. The company had a trading volume of 176,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,256,508. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $148.00 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.01. The stock has a market cap of $210.79 billion, a PE ratio of 59.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

