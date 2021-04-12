Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $1.46 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,808,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 88,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $131.58. 3,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,588. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $81.19 and a 1-year high of $132.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.52.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

