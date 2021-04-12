Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,612 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in NuVasive by 260.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,907 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 17,283 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in NuVasive by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 101,870 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its holdings in NuVasive by 633.9% in the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 52,403 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 45,263 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000.

NUVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NuVasive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NuVasive from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

NuVasive stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,642. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. NuVasive, Inc. has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $69.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.65.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $291.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.51 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

