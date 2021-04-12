Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $2.38 Million Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the quarter. DocuSign comprises approximately 0.9% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Norges Bank bought a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $367,316,000. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 491.0% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,000 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,499,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,447,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,885,000 after purchasing an additional 698,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,187,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,274,000 after purchasing an additional 680,641 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DocuSign stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $214.08. The stock had a trading volume of 47,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,565. The firm has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.43 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.04 and a 12 month high of $290.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.32 and its 200 day moving average is $227.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total value of $1,294,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 89,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,217,809.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total value of $1,488,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,480,334.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 393,031 shares of company stock worth $90,008,534. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DOCU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush increased their target price on DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup began coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.55.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

